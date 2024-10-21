Home
J&K CM Omar Abdullah vacates Budgam assembly seat, retains Ganderbal

Abdullah won both the seats in the recently held assembly polls. The Ganderbal seat is considered an Abdullah family stronghold.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 11:01 IST

Published 21 October 2024, 11:01 IST
