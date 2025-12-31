Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

J&K extends VPN ban across several districts; cites security misuse concerns

VPN services were increasingly being used to mask online identities, circumvent internet restrictions and access platforms blocked under local laws, say officials
Last Updated : 31 December 2025, 07:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 December 2025, 07:07 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirVPN

Follow us on :

Follow Us