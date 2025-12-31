<p>Srinagar: Authorities in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a> have expanded a ban on the use of Virtual Private Network (VPN) services across several districts of the Union Territory, citing their alleged misuse to bypass lawful surveillance and pose threats to public order and national security.<br></p><p>According to official orders issued by district administrations, the use of VPN services has been suspended for a period of two months following security reviews and police inputs. Officials said VPNs were increasingly being used to mask online identities, circumvent internet restrictions and access platforms blocked under local laws.<br></p><p>Divisional Commissioner (Kashmir) Anshul Garg said the decision was taken in the overall interest of society. “Such measures are imposed whenever required to prevent misuse by anti-social elements. Many people unknowingly get caught up in the misuse of these networks. These decisions are based on security assessments carried out by the district magistrates,” he said.<br></p><p>Security agencies maintain that VPN services complicate lawful monitoring, particularly in a region with a history of online radicalisation, misinformation campaigns and coordination of unlawful activities through encrypted platforms. Officials said misuse of VPNs has previously been flagged during investigations into terror-related communication and the spread of inflammatory content.<br></p><p>Enforcement has been stepped up in recent days, with security personnel conducting checks on mobile phones in public places to ensure compliance. In one such instance in Doda district, two individuals — Khalid Abrar and Mohammad Irfan — were found using VPN applications during routine checks and booked for violating prohibitory orders, officials said.</p>.JK govt's internet ban goes for a toss as netizens turn to VPN.<p>The latest orders add to a series of similar restrictions imposed in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir in recent years. Temporary VPN bans were earlier enforced in multiple districts on security grounds, especially in border and militancy-affected areas. Authorities have repeatedly argued that such restrictions are preventive, time-bound and linked to specific threat assessments.</p><p>VPN use has remained a sensitive issue in Jammu and Kashmir since the tightening of digital controls after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, when authorities restricted internet access to curb the spread of rumours, separatist propaganda and online mobilisation. Since then, the police have periodically warned against unauthorised VPN use.<br></p><p>While digital rights advocates argue that VPNs are widely used globally for privacy and legitimate cybersecurity needs, the administration maintains that restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir are dictated by ground realities and security imperatives.<br></p><p>Officials have urged residents to comply with the orders, warning that violations could invite legal action under applicable laws.</p>