J&K: Jama’at-e-Islami leader Talat Majeed joins Altaf Bukhari’s Apni Party

In a significant development, a senior Jama’at-e-Islami leader, along with scores of his supporters, joined Altaf Bukhari-led Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party in Pulwama district on Wednesday.

Reports said, Dr Talat Majeed ‘Rukn-e-Jamaat’ (main member of Jamaat) joined Apni Party in the presence of its president, Altaf Bukhari.

Speaking on the occasion, Bukhari promised that Apni Party would provide a reliable platform for these new members to contribute to the pursuit of peace, prosperity, and development.