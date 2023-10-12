J&K: Jama’at-e-Islami leader Talat Majeed joins Altaf Bukhari’s Apni Party

In a significant development, a senior Jama’at-e-Islami leader, along with scores of his supporters, joined Altaf Bukhari-led Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party in Pulwama district on Wednesday.
Reports said, Dr Talat Majeed ‘Rukn-e-Jamaat’ (main member of Jamaat) joined Apni Party in the presence of its president, Altaf Bukhari.
Speaking on the occasion, Bukhari promised that Apni Party would provide a reliable platform for these new members to contribute to the pursuit of peace, prosperity, and development.
Last month, Bukhari had appealed to political leaders and workers from the Hurriyat Conference and the Jama’at, who believe in the sovereignty and integrity of India, to join his party.
“I want to make Apni Party all-inclusive, and not a family party. The foundation of Apni Party was laid on the principle of truth, and the truth is that our destiny lies with India. The solution of all our problems also lies with New Delhi,” he said.
Apni Party, which was founded by Bukhari in March 2020, is perceived to be a proxy of the BJP in the Valley. Most of the leaders of the party, including Bukhari, were affiliated with Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP till 2018.