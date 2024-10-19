J&K L-G approves resolution passed by Omar Abdullah government on statehood restoration

<p>Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/manoj-sinha">Manoj Sinha</a>, on Saturday approved a resolution passed by the cabinet led by Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/omar-abdullah">Omar Abdullah</a>, calling on the Union government to restore statehood to the Union Territory.</p><p>Officials confirmed Sinha's clearance of the resolution, highlighting the administration's dedication to addressing local aspirations. This decision is seen as a significant step that could lead to shifts in governance and policy, particularly following the recent transition to an elected government.</p><p>In its first meeting, held on Thursday, the newly elected cabinet passed the resolution, calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to take action on restoring statehood. An official spokesperson indicated that Abdullah has been authorized to discuss the matter directly with the Prime Minister.</p>.Such attacks abhorrent, must be condemned: Omar Abdullah on labourer's killing in Jammu and Kashmir.<p>An official spokesperson said the cabinet has authorized the chief minister to take up the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for restoration of statehood.</p><p>Sources said Omar is scheduled to visit New Delhi in the coming days to meet Prime Minister and Union ministers on the issue of statehood before the first session of the new assembly begins on November 4.</p><p>Additionally, the draft address of the Lieutenant Governor to the Legislative Assembly was presented to the council of ministers for further discussion.</p><p>Abdullah was sworn in as the first Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir since its designation as a Union Territory on Thursday, having previously served as CM of the erstwhile state from 2009 to 2015.</p>