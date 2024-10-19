Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

J&K L-G approves resolution passed by Omar Abdullah government on statehood restoration

In its first meeting, held on Thursday, the newly elected cabinet passed the resolution, calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to take action on restoring statehood.
Zulfikar Majid
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 10:02 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 October 2024, 10:02 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirIndian PoliticsManoj SinhaOmar Abdullahstatehood

Follow us on :

Follow Us