J&K L-G chairs Unified Headquarters meet in Srinagar; Reasi terror attack, security preparations for Amarnath Yatra discussed

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Tuesday chaired a Unified Headquarters (UHQ) meeting in Srinagar, focusing on the recent terror attack on a pilgrim bus in Reasi district and the security preparations for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.
The meeting, held at Rajbhavan, here, was attended by key officials, including Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary Home, Director General of Police, and senior army and intelligence officers.
The UHQ is the apex decision-making body on security affairs in the Union Territory (UT) which has representatives from the army, paramilitary forces, police and intelligence agencies and is headed by the Chief Minister. In the absence of the elected government in J&K, the L-G heads the UHQ.
In response to the attack in Reasi, which resulted in nine deaths and 33 injuries, the meeting emphasised the necessity of a multi-layer security cover for the Amarnath Yatra, set to begin on June 29 and conclude on August 19.
Enhanced security measures for major shrines in the Jammu region, such as Mata Vaishno Devi in Katra and Shiv Khori in Reasi, were finalised, alongside a large-scale manhunt for the Reasi attackers.
Sources said the L-G directed officers to bolster the security grid by deploying joint forces on highways and vulnerable points during the Yatra. The administration expects a record number of pilgrims this year and aims to surpass last year's total tourist arrivals of 20 million.
Published 11 June 2024, 17:59 IST