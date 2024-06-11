J&K L-G chairs Unified Headquarters meet in Srinagar; Reasi terror attack, security preparations for Amarnath Yatra discussed

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Tuesday chaired a Unified Headquarters (UHQ) meeting in Srinagar, focusing on the recent terror attack on a pilgrim bus in Reasi district and the security preparations for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

The meeting, held at Rajbhavan, here, was attended by key officials, including Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary Home, Director General of Police, and senior army and intelligence officers.

The UHQ is the apex decision-making body on security affairs in the Union Territory (UT) which has representatives from the army, paramilitary forces, police and intelligence agencies and is headed by the Chief Minister. In the absence of the elected government in J&K, the L-G heads the UHQ.