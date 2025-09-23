Girl dies, 4 kids hurt as wall caves in Kalaburagi district

<p>A 17-year-old girl was killed while four children sustained grievous injuries after their house wall collapsed on them late Sunday night at Yadrami in Kalaburagi district even as the Kalyana Karnataka districts continued to receive incessant rain.</p>.<p>Deceased has been identified as Saniya Saifunsab Yalgar. Four injured have been rushed to the government hospital in Yadrami. Parents of the victims were not in the house when the incident occurred. According to sources, they have left the town, unable to bear the harassment of the microfinance companies.</p>.<p>A youth was swept away in the swollen Bhima river while washing clothes at Mannur village in Afzalpur taluk. The body of Bhagesh Buruda (20) was recovered near Devangaon village on Monday morning.</p>.Girl's death in wall collapse triggers protest at Yadrami in Karnataka's Kalaburagi.<p>As much as 2,30 lakh water was released into Bhima river from Ujani and Sina reservoirs in Maharashtra, triggering a flood scare in the downstream districts of Kalaburagi and Vijayapura. Four bridges in Kalaburagi - Kanasuru-Goturu on Kalaburagi-Kalagi main road and Malghan-Kalagi, Tengali-Tengali Cross - have been completely submerged. The overflowing Kagina river has submerged bridges near Muudbul, Kaddargi and Malkod.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the floodwater on three bridges and seven bridge-cum-barrages has receded and they were opened for traffic on Monday.</p>.<p>Cotton, tur and paddy crops on vast tracts of farmland in the district have remained under water. The crops have suffered irreparable damage to high amounts of moisture in the soil.</p>.<p>Gruel centres have been opened in Chittapur, Kalagi and Chincholi taluks.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the swollen Manjra river has left a trail of destruction on crops in Hulsoor taluk of Bidar district. Unrelenting showers have marooned Mamadapur village in Aurad taluk. A woman and her child were rescued after they were stuck in floods.</p>.<p>Bidar town received heavy rains from 2pm to 5 pm on Monday. The sharp spell of rain flooded the low-lying areas and roads, causing hardships to the residents and the commuters. Several parts of the district, including Basavakalyan, Humnabad, Aurad and Chitguppa taluks, also witnessed heavy rains.</p>