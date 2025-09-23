Caste census: Chalavadi Narayanaswamy slams Christian tags for SC groups

<p>Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition Chalavadi Narayanaswamy on Monday lashed out at the ruling Congress over the inclusion of caste-based Christian tags like ‘Adi Andhra Christian’ and ‘Banjara Christian’ in the census.</p>.<p>He demanded their immediate removal, accusing the government of distorting religious identities on the pretext of data collection.</p>.<p>Addressing reproters here, Narayanaswamy called the survey a political stunt and an unconstitutional exercise.</p>.<p>“The state has no authority to conduct a caste census. Labelling Scheduled Castes with ‘Christian’ tags is legally flawed and socially divisive,” he said.</p>.Caste survey: Karnataka HC defers hearing on PILs by a day.<p>“Who pushed you to include so many caste groups with Christian tags? Is the intention of this survey to encourage conversions?,” Narayanaswamy said. He said citizens were not legally bound to disclose their caste or religion and said terms like ‘Kuruba Christian’ or ‘Vokkaliga Christian’ were untenable. “If this continues, protests by communities will intensify,” he cautioned.</p>.<p>He questioned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on the intent behind the move.</p>.<p>“Did US president Donald Trump advise this? Or did Sonia Gandhi direct for it? Did anyone in the public asked to be tagged as Christian?,” he said. </p>.<p>He alleged that widespread opposition was already visible on the ground.</p>.<p>“Except for the CM, the entire Cabinet is against this. BJP, JD(S), religious leaders, and community heads have all criticised it,” he added.</p>.<p>Narayanaswamy also questioned the survey’s credibility, citing unrealistic timelines.</p>.<p>“How can the government survey 7 crore people in 15 days when a similar survey of just 1.07 crore SCs took over two months with multiple extensions?,” he said. </p>.<p>Calling this the third such commission by the government, he said each one had only added to the confusion.</p>.<p>“The first report passed off quietly, the second caused unrest and now, the third has triggered chaos”.</p>.<p>He alleged that the ruling Congress was pushing ahead with the exercise despite public resistance and without consent of the communities.</p>