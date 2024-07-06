Home
Soldier killed in gunfight with terrorists in J&K's Kulgam

They said security personnel were conducting a cordon-and-search operation in Modergam village of the south Kashmir district when the terrorists opened fire at them.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 July 2024, 11:15 IST

Srinagar: A soldier was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday, officials said.

They said security personnel were conducting a cordon-and-search operation in Modergam village of the south Kashmir district when the terrorists opened fire at them.

The officials said the soldier of the Indian Army sustained injuries in the exchange of fire and died.

The operation is underway and further details are awaited, they added.

Published 06 July 2024, 11:15 IST
