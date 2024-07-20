J&K: The shifting theatre of terror

Lieutenant General BS Jaswal (retd), a former Northern Army commander, points out that troop density south of the Pir Panjal range has decreased due to redeployment of forces to Ladakh amid the ongoing standoff with China along the Line of Actual Control.

“The terrorists want to exploit the void created by the redeployment of forces. Additionally, the Jammu region is seeing more terror incidents as infiltrators are using these routes to penetrate into Kashmir,” he said.

Security analyst Sushant Sareen echoes these views. “Terrorism's centre of gravity has shifted towards Jammu in the last three years as the space to operate in the Kashmir valley has been reduced by the Army's increased operations,” he said.

The tough terrain of the Jammu region also provides a favorable environment for terrorists. Infiltration routes across the International Border and the Line of Control have been exploited. There are instances of using tunnels and drones to evade security measures.

A senior police officer stated that the attacks in Jammu aim to disrupt communal harmony and influence political scenarios, particularly ahead of the potential assembly elections. He added that troop deployments in Jammu have been increased, surveillance systems upgraded, and intelligence operations intensified to counter the threat.

Foreign terrorists operating in forest and hilly areas of Jammu are believed to be highly trained and armed with advanced weapons, including M4 rifles left behind by US troops in Afghanistan in 2021. Security agencies suspect some of these terrorists are retired Pakistani soldiers.

“These terrorists, trained in the mountains of Pakistan and Afghanistan, carry out sudden attacks on security forces and then disappear into rugged and hilly terrains,” sources said.

J&K police chief R R Swain recently confirmed the presence of foreign terrorists in the Jammu region but did not specify numbers. “There will be a decisive battle against foreign terrorists in Jammu in the next two to three months. We are hopeful of wiping them out from the region," he asserted.

However, the challenge remains complex. Unlike Kashmir, where the insurgency has a long and well-understood history, Jammu's relative calm in the past makes it difficult to predict the dynamics of this new wave of terror.