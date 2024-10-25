Home
Joint search operation launched in border areas of Jammu & Kashmir's Samba

The search operation comes in the backdrop of spate of terror attacks in the Kashmir valley.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 07:11 IST

Published 25 October 2024, 07:11 IST
India News Jammu and Kashmir Samba search operation

