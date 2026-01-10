<p>New Delhi: Three days after a court-ordered anti-encroachment drive triggered clashes and stone pelting near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque at Turkman Gate, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has cleared the site after removing more than 400 truckloads of debris from there, officials said on Saturday.</p><p>Deputy Commissioner of the City SP Zone (CSPZ), Vivek Agarwal, told PTI that at least 70 heavy-duty and dump trucks were deployed in the overall clearance exercise.</p><p>“We have cleared the majority of the debris… It’s complete,” he said, adding that the corporation used six gas cutters, 32 bulldozers, and multiple jackhammers in the whole exercise.</p><p>Agarwal added that the debris has been taken to four waste processing facilities in Burari, Ranikhera, Shastri Park and Bakkarwala.</p><p>“At least 250 MCD staff were deployed in the exercise,” Agarwal said.</p>.Two more held in Turkman Gate stone-pelting incident; 13 arrests so far.<p>Both the masjid and mandir committees of the area supported the authorities in maintaining peace and carrying out the clearance exercise, officials said.</p><p>The anti-encroachment drive was launched early Wednesday near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque in the Ramlila Maidan area opposite Turkman Gate, following directions of the Delhi High Court, clearing more than 36,000 sq ft of illegally-occupied land.</p><p>Trouble began after a section of the residents allegedly pelted stones at the police and civic staff, triggering chaos in the area.</p><p>Five policemen were injured in the clashes, and till now, 16 people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the violence.</p><p>Authorities said around 17 bulldozers, excavators and other heavy machinery were used in the demolition drive.</p>