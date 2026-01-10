Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Techie who shot wife dead over affair had hired hitman for job; talks fell over money

Earlier investigations revealed that the software engineer had meticulously planned the murder, conducted extensive online research, and procured the illegal firearm by paying Rs 80,000, police said.
Last Updated : 10 January 2026, 14:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 January 2026, 14:03 IST
BengaluruKarnataka Newsbengaluru crime

Follow us on :

Follow Us