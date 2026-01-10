Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra civic polls: Eknath Shinde targets Uddhav-Raj, says people can't be influenced by brands

He said 21 candidates had been elected unopposed ahead of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation elections, which shows the Opposition's inability to challenge Mahayuti contestants.
Last Updated : 10 January 2026, 14:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 January 2026, 14:12 IST
MaharashtraEknath ShindeUddhav ThackerayRaj Thackeray

Follow us on :

Follow Us