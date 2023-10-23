JOIN US
Jammu and Kashmir

Karan Singh asks to be dropped from executive committee in J-K's Cong unit

Last Updated 23 October 2023, 09:28 IST

Jammu: Veteran Congress leader Karan Singh has asked that his name be dropped from the 22-member executive committee of the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit, saying he has not been active in state politics for several years.

The 92-year-old conveyed his request to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in a letter dated October 21.

Kharge had on October 19 approved the constitution of the committee that included veteran leaders Karan Singh and Saif-ud-din Soz as well as senior party members Ghulam Ahmed Mir, Tariq Hameed Karra and Tara Chand.

'I see that my name has been included in the executive committee of the newly reconstituted Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee. As you know, I have not been active in state politics for several years. I, therefore, request that my name be deleted from the list,' Singh said in the letter.

(Published 23 October 2023, 09:28 IST)
India NewsJammu and KashmirIndian PoliticsKaran Singh

