Lieutenant Governor given powers to appoint Advocate General, sanction prosecution as MHA amends Jammu & Kashmir rules

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has amended Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act to give more power to the Lieutenant Governor, reported ANI on Saturday (July 13).
As per the notification, the MHA notified the amended Rules under Section 55 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 inserting new Sections giving more power to the L-G.
The amended rules give powers to the L-G to appoint the Advocate General. It also says that the L-G has the power to give sanctions for prosecution and permission to file appeal.
More details to follow...
Published 13 July 2024, 04:24 IST