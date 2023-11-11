JOIN US
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Man killed as army vehicle hits bike in J&K's Doda

Last Updated 11 November 2023, 09:18 IST

Bhaderwah/Jammu: A 29-year-old man was killed and his friend injured when the motorcycle they were riding was allegedly hit by an army truck in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place at Haneja Morh, four kms from Thathri, at around 8:15 am when Mohd Aslam Deedar along with his friend Mohd Sharief was on his way to Sartingal area of Bhaderwah where they both were working as labourers, an officer said.

Both were rushed to Government Medical College Hospital in Doda where Deedar, who was driving the two-wheeler, was declared dead on arrival.

Doda Senior Superintendent of Police Abdul Qayoom said police have seized the army vehicle and booked its driver.

(Published 11 November 2023, 09:18 IST)
