<p>Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said the dismissal of two employees by the Lieutenant Governor's administration fuels concerns of a "wider agenda to disempower Muslims especially Kashmiris".</p>.<p>Her remarks came after Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha dismissed two government employees for their alleged links with terrorists.</p>.<p>The LG terminated the services of Ghulam Hussain and Majid Iqbal Dar, both teachers, who were found actively involved in supporting activities of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit.</p>.<p>"Two more government employees have been terminated over alleged terror links and denied even the chance to prove their innocence. This fuels concerns of a wider agenda to disempower Muslims especially Kashmiris," she charged.</p>.<p>"First they face marginalisation through biased reservation policies as revealed by recent disclosures on reservation certificates in J-K and now they endure wrongful dismissals with the judge, jury and executioner all on one side," the former chief minister charged.</p>.<p>So far, around 80 government employees have been terminated from service by invoking Article 311 of the Constitution by the LG-led administration in the past five years. </p>