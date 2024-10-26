Mehbooba Mufti dissolves full structure of PDP with immediate effect

<p>Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday dissolved the full structure of the party with immediate effect. </p><p>New office bearers, different wings and bodies will be framed after consultation with party senior leaders in the near future, <em>ANI</em> quoted J&K PDP as saying. </p><p>This comes after the PDP on Thursday reviewed its dismal performance in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections in which it secured only three seats.</p><p>The review was undertaken at a meeting of the senior leaders and the contesting candidates of the party, which was chaired by PDP president Mehbooba Mufti.</p><p>More to follow...</p><p>(With PTI inputs)</p>