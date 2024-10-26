Home
jammu and kashmir

Mehbooba Mufti dissolves full structure of PDP with immediate effect

This comes after the PDP on Thursday reviewed its dismal performance in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections in which it secured only three seats.
Last Updated : 26 October 2024, 03:42 IST

Published 26 October 2024, 03:42 IST
