Mehbooba Mufti hopes Omar-led govt will heal 'wounds' of J&K people

<p>Srinagar: It is a "very auspicious day" as people of Jammu and Kashmir have got their government after several years, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said on Wednesday on the swearing-in of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.</p><p>"Today is a very auspicious day. People of Jammu and Kashmir have got their government after several years. People have elected a stable government. People of Jammu and Kashmir suffered a lot especially after 2019, and we hope that this new government will heal the wounds we got," she told reporters after attending Abdullah's oath ceremony.</p><p>She, however, expressed hope that the government would pass a resolution condemning the Centre's August 5, 2019 decisions of abrogating Article 370, and bifurcating J-K into two union territories.</p>.<p>"We hope that the government will pass a resolution condemning the decision of August 5, 2019, that the people of J-K do not accept those decisions," she added.</p><p>The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of J-K also expressed hope that the government will find ways to resolve issues of unemployment, drug addiction, electricity and others.</p><p>Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti also expressed hope that the new government would do justice to the overwhelming mandate it received.</p>.Omar Abdullah takes oath as first CM of J&K UT; Congress stays away from Cabinet .<p>"J&K will finally have an elected government after an excruciatingly long wait of six years. Best wishes to Omar sahab & hope they do justice to the overwhelming mandate & trust people have reposed in them," Iltija posted on X.</p><p>Congratulating Abdullah, the PDP, in a separate post on X, said the party would support the new government on its promises of standing against the decisions taken on August 5, 2019.</p><p>"We congratulate @OmarAbdullah sb for taking oath as Chief Minister UT of J&K. People have elected the new government with a hope that it stays true to its promises of standing against the decisions taken on 5 August 2019, and we support the new govt on it. Our best wishes to him and his cabinet for a fruitful tenure," the PDP said. </p>