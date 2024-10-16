Home
jammu and kashmir

Mehbooba Mufti hopes Omar-led govt will heal 'wounds' of J&K people

Congratulating Abdullah, the PDP, in a separate post on X, said the party would support the new government on its promises of standing against the decisions taken on August 5, 2019.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 08:52 IST

Published 16 October 2024, 08:52 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirIndian PoliticsMehbooba Mufti

