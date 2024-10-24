Migrant labourer shot at, injured in another J&K terror attack

<p>Srinagar: A non-local labourer was shot at and injured in Tral area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday. </p><p>The labourer from Uttar Pradesh, identified as Pritam Singh, was injured in a suspected militant attack, reports said. He has received an injury in his right finger.</p><p>A police official said that they were ascertaining as to how he was injured.</p>.Four killed, 14 injured at Turkish state aviation site after terror attack.<p>Soon after the incident a joint team of police and security forces reached to the spot and a manhunt has begun to nab the attackers.</p><p>The incident comes just four days after a terror attack on a construction site in the Gagangeer area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district left seven people, including a local doctor and migrant workers, dead.</p>