Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Migrant labourer shot at, injured in another J&K terror attack

Soon after the incident a joint team of police and security forces reached to the spot and a manhunt was to nab the attackers.
Zulfikar Majid
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 03:50 IST

Published 24 October 2024, 03:50 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirTerror attackPulwama

