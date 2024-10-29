Militant associate arrested, 10 grenades seized in J&K's Pulwama

<p>Pulwama: A suspected militant associate was arrested and 10 live grenades were seized from him in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Tuesday, police said.</p>.<p>Based on inputs about an imminent terror attack in Pulwama town, security forces laid a checkpoint at Circular Road in the south Kashmir district, a police official said.</p>.Army officer says over 50 terrorists waiting to infiltrate into Jammu.<p>During checking, a person identified as Danish Bashir, a resident of the district's Dangerpora area travelling on his two-wheeler, was asked to stop, the official said.</p>.<p>During a search of him, 10 live grenades and five batteries were found carefully wrapped and kept under the seat of the two-wheeler, he said.</p>.<p>A case was registered under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosives Act and Bashir arrested, the official said.</p>.<p>An investigation is underway and more arrests are likely, he added. </p>