Mirwaiz of Kashmir condemns J&K administration for preventing him from performing religious obligations

Srinagar: Belying Jammu and Kashmir administration’s normalcy claims, Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Friday condemned his continued house detention which prevents him from performing his religious obligations as Mirwaiz (head priest).

In a statement, he said, authorities barred him from going to Jama Masjid in the Nowhatta area of old city Srinagar for the third consecutive Friday, where he delivers the sermon and offers prayers.

Mirwaiz said that it was strange that the head of the government (Lieutenant Governor) claims in the media that he (Mirwiaz) was a ‘free man’, “but reality is that I am detained.”

“(And) no reason is given for this infringement of my fundamental right to freedom and liberty. Instead, it is enforced in private and denied in public. No visitors, especially the media, are allowed to meet me,” he said and termed the normalcy claims and peace in Jammu and Kashmir as “hollow.”

“One wonders why I am being detained at home and not allowed to move, and then the fact vehemently denied. Repeated detentions are badly affecting my obligations as the Mirwaiz and my socio educational initiatives. Being a public person it also prevents me from engaging with people socially and participating in their lives in grief and happiness,” he claimed.