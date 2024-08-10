NBCC to develop Rs 15000 crore modern township in Srinagar

Srinagar: The National Buildings Construction Corporation (India) Ltd (NBCC), a Central government-owned enterprise, has unveiled an ambitious plan to reshape Srinagar’s landscape by developing a cutting-edge township.

This extensive project, slated to unfold over the next five years, will feature a wide array of modern amenities, including residential plots, luxury villas, apartments, commercial spaces, and even a five-star resort.

On Thursday, NBCC and the Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) formalized this transformative initiative by signing a memorandum of agreement. The new township will be strategically located at Rakh Gund Aksha, Bemina, on the city’s outskirts—a site chosen for its potential as a satellite township to alleviate urban congestion in the heart of Srinagar.