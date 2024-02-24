JOIN US
NIA attaches properties in narco-terror case in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

The two residential properties located in the Handwara area of the north Kashmir district were attached under section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
Last Updated 24 February 2024, 09:06 IST

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency on Saturday attached properties of two people accused in a narco-terror case in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said.

The two residential properties located in the Handwara area of the north Kashmir district were attached under section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, they said.

The officials said the case is related to the use of proceeds of narcotic drugs to fund terrorist activities by the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) operating in the Handwara-Kupwara region.

(Published 24 February 2024, 09:06 IST)
