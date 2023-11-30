NIT on boil: J&K Police warns of action against social media posts inciting communal tension

Sensing trouble the police booked the student and also warned that sharing videos, posting texts and messages on social media that have a potential to trigger communal frenzy, disrupt peace, promote terrorism and separatism will invite strict action as per the law.



“The police respect the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and are duty bound that nobody is allowed to disrespect the Prophet. No element will be allowed to disrupt the communal harmony for which Kashmir is known for ages together. Nobody will be allowed to damage or disrespect any religious community,” J&K police chief R R Swain said.



The incident was reported after at least seven Kashmiri students from the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) were booked under UAPA for allegedly cheering for Australia during the recent ICC World Cup Cricket Final played on November 19.



The NIT authorities also declared winter vacation in the middle of semester exams and asked students to vacate hostels with immediate effect after tension peaked inside the campus, where authorities heightened security cover around the college to thwart any further escalation of the situation.



“Pursuant to declaration of Winter Vacation for students w.e.f 30.11.2023 vide Order No. 60 of 2023 issued under endorsement number NITS/R/23/600 dated 30.11.2023 all hostel boarders (Boys and Girls) are instructed to vacate the hostels with immediate effect,” reads a circular by the NIT.



NIT Srinagar gets a large number of students from across the country; a big majority of them are not from the Kashmir valley but from Jammu and other parts of the country. The faculty, on the other hand, is mostly local, though there are also teachers from elsewhere in India.