Non-local medical student in Srinagar suspended over blasphemous post

Srinagar: A non-local medical student at the Srinagar Government Medical College here was suspended on Wednesday following protests by fellow students against his alleged blasphemous post on a caller app.

"Apropos certain reports from GMC Srinagar, it is to inform that immediate cognisance of the matter was taken by GMC Srinagar administration. Pending enquiry the concerned individual has been suspended with immediate effect," the GMC Srinagar posted on X.

"An enquiry comprising 13 HOD's/HOU's has been initiated for necessary action under rules. All concerned are requested to maintain peace and tranquility in the campus," it added.

Earlier, protests broke out at GMC Srinagar over the alleged blasphemous post by a non-local medical student against the Prophet, officials said.