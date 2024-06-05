Home
Non-local medical student in Srinagar suspended over blasphemous post

Dozens of students and several junior doctors held a protest against the non-local medical student at GMC Srinagar for his alleged blasphemous display picture on a calling application, the officials said.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 June 2024, 17:07 IST
Last Updated : 05 June 2024, 17:07 IST

Srinagar: A non-local medical student at the Srinagar Government Medical College here was suspended on Wednesday following protests by fellow students against his alleged blasphemous post on a caller app.

"Apropos certain reports from GMC Srinagar, it is to inform that immediate cognisance of the matter was taken by GMC Srinagar administration. Pending enquiry the concerned individual has been suspended with immediate effect," the GMC Srinagar posted on X.

"An enquiry comprising 13 HOD's/HOU's has been initiated for necessary action under rules. All concerned are requested to maintain peace and tranquility in the campus," it added.

Earlier, protests broke out at GMC Srinagar over the alleged blasphemous post by a non-local medical student against the Prophet, officials said.

One of the protestors said they had given three hours time to the student for removing the display picture but the latter refused to do so.

The protestors are now demanding action against the student for allegedly hurting the sentiments of Muslims, they said.

Published 05 June 2024, 17:07 IST
