Not even one square inch of our land occupied by China: Ladakh LG Mishra

Responding to reporters' queries on the sidelines of the event, he said, "Our armed forces are prepared for any eventuality, and God forbid if the balloon goes up, people will get a bloody nose from us."

He said the morale of troops is very very high.

"Their intent is to defend every square inch of land. Nobody can dare to come towards India with any design to have a foothold here. I think all the credit goes to great leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.