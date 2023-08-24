Not leaving J&K anytime soon: L-G Manoj Sinha dispels rumors

Dispelling the rumors about his term coming to an end, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that he will leave the Union Territory (UT) only after completing tangible works for people and leaving behind great memories.
“Some people say the Lieutenant Governor will leave J&K. I want to convey to them that I haven’t come here to stay forever but I will surely leave behind great memories of peace, prosperity, development and economic stability,” he said while speaking at Raj Bhawan, here.
Sinha completed three years as J&K L-G earlier this month. Rumors were agog in Kashmir that the LG may be shifted from J&K as he was likely to contest next year’s Lok Sabha polls from his Muzaffarnagar constituency in Uttar Pradesh.
Without naming anyone, Sinha said, “30 years of conflict had produced a few conflict profiteers who filled their own coffers, sent their children to foreign countries and left poor kids to die on roads.”
The shops of these conflict profiteers, he said, have been closed on August 5, 2019 forever. “These few people are feeling the pain of peace and development in J&K. I want their pain to continue,” the L-G said.
Without naming leaders of National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he said.
“Society should identify those faces who deceived people over land for landless scheme.”
Earlier in July J&K administration announced to allot 5 marlas (1,360 square feet) of land each to 2,711 landless families under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana launched in June 2015 with the intent to provide housing for all in urban areas.
“The J&K administration has received many applications in the Jammu region where we found people are eligible to get land. Those alleging us that outsiders are being accommodated in the PMAY scheme are speaking absolute lies and trying to stoke trouble amid a peaceful atmosphere. They are doing politics on this issue,” he said
Sinha said a record number of over 4.5 lakh pilgrims visited the holy cave shrine of Amarnathji in south Kashmir Himalayas this year. “Now these people have gone back to their respective states and villages. They will surely spread a word about the peaceful atmosphere in Kashmir which ultimately will push more pilgrims into J&K,” he said.
Asked whether preparations were on for holding panchayat and local bodies elections, the L-G said polls will be held in time.