Not leaving J&K anytime soon: L-G Manoj Sinha dispels rumors

Dispelling the rumors about his term coming to an end, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that he will leave the Union Territory (UT) only after completing tangible works for people and leaving behind great memories.



“Some people say the Lieutenant Governor will leave J&K. I want to convey to them that I haven’t come here to stay forever but I will surely leave behind great memories of peace, prosperity, development and economic stability,” he said while speaking at Raj Bhawan, here.