Omar Abdullah raises NH-44 closure concern with Gadkari amid apple truck delays in J&K
The chief minister said some concrete steps will be taken within the next 24 hours to address this problem, "but I will wait for that to happen before I say any more about the proposed plan of action".
Just spoke to Union Minister @MORTHIndia@nitin_gadkari Sb regarding the situation along NH 44 & the lack of connectivity with the rest of the country along this vital link. The frustration of fruit growers is understandable. They have been very patient for the first few days…