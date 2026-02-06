<p>Srinagar: Union Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amit-shah">Amit Shah</a> on Friday visited forward areas along the International Border in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a>’s Kathua district, on the second day of his three-day tour of the Union Territory amid heightened counter-terror operations and an intensified focus on border management.</p><p>Shah inspected the Gurnam and Bobiyian border outposts in the Hiranagar sector and interacted with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/border-security-force">Border Security Force</a> (BSF) personnel deployed along the frontier. Officials said the visit was aimed at reviewing ground-level preparedness to prevent infiltration attempts and curb cross-border smuggling of weapons and narcotics.</p><p>At Bobiyian, the Home Minister virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for six welfare and infrastructure projects for border guards, intended to improve living conditions and operational facilities for personnel stationed in forward areas.</p>.Amit Shah visits Rohitash Border Outpost, meets BSF personnel in Jaisalmer.<p>Shah arrived in Jammu late Thursday night and was received by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/omar-abdullah">Omar Abdullah</a> and senior BJP leaders, including Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Sunil Sharma.</p><p>He is scheduled to chair a high-level security review meeting at Lok Bhavan later on Friday, with senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Army, paramilitary forces and intelligence agencies expected to attend.</p><p>The visit comes against the backdrop of intensified anti-terror operations in the Jammu region, particularly in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kathua">Kathua</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udhampur">Udhampur </a>and Kishtwar districts. Over the past two weeks, security forces have neutralised four Pakistani terrorists affiliated with the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in a series of encounters, underscoring renewed militant activity south of the Pir Panjal range.</p>.Jammu and Kashmir: Top JeM commander among two terrorists killed in encounter in Udhampur.<p>Officials said recent operations have prompted a sharper focus on plugging infiltration routes, strengthening surveillance along the International Border and enhancing coordination between security agencies. The Jammu region has witnessed a spate of encounters in forested and hilly terrain, reviving concerns over attempts by Pakistan-based groups to expand their footprint beyond the Kashmir Valley.</p><p>During his visit, Shah will also distribute compassionate appointment letters to families of victims killed in terror attacks, officials said, a move aimed at providing relief to affected families while signalling continued government support.</p><p><strong>Infrastructure projects, welfare schemes</strong></p><p>On Saturday, the Home Minister is expected to preside over a separate meeting on development and governance at Lok Bhavan, where progress on infrastructure projects, welfare schemes and administrative reforms in the Union Territory will be reviewed.</p><p>Shah’s visit underscores the Centre’s twin emphasis on security consolidation and development in Jammu and Kashmir, over six years after the region’s re-organisation into a Union Territory. While security agencies remain on high alert following recent encounters, officials said the government is also keen to push development initiatives, particularly in border and remote areas.</p><p>Security has been tightened across Jammu and adjoining districts during the Home Minister’s tour, with additional deployments and area domination exercises undertaken to ensure smooth conduct of the visit.</p>