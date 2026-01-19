Menu
Paratrooper succumbs to injuries as search ops continue in Jammu & Kashmir's Kishtwar

The operation was launched in Sonnar village near Mandral-Singhpora in the Chatroo belt on Sunday, leading to a gunfight that left eight soldiers injured, primarily due to splinter injuries caused by a sudden grenade attack from the hiding terrorists.
Last Updated : 19 January 2026, 09:56 IST
Published 19 January 2026, 09:56 IST
