<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi received United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Delhi airport on Monday evening, reports news agency <em>PTI</em>. </p>.<p>The president is visiting to explore new frontiers in further boosting the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.</p><p>His visit to India comes amid the volatile situation in the Middle-East arising out of a sharp decline in Iran-US ties, simmering tensions between Saudi Arabia and the UAE over Yemen and the unsettling political scenario in Gaza.<br></p>