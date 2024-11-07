Home
PDP, Peoples' Conference MLAs submit fresh resolution in J&K Assembly

They also called for the reversal of all changes introduced in the Union territory after the erstwhile state was stripped of its special status in 2019.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 09:10 IST

Published 07 November 2024, 09:10 IST
India News, Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Politics, PDP, National Conference, Peoples Conference

