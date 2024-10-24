Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

PDP reviews its performance in J&K polls

The review was undertaken at a meeting of the senior leaders and the contesting candidates of the party, which was chaired by PDP president Mehbooba Mufti.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 09:45 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2024, 09:45 IST
Jammu and KashmirIndian PoliticsIndian newsPDP

Follow us on :

Follow Us