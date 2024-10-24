PDP reviews its performance in J&K polls

<p>Srinagar: The People's Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday reviewed its dismal performance in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections in which it secured only three seats.</p><p>The review was undertaken at a meeting of the senior leaders and the contesting candidates of the party, which was chaired by PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, a PDP leader said.</p><p>He said the party discussed the roadmap to strengthen outreach and better connect with the people on the ground.</p>.Mehbooba Mufti hopes Omar-led govt will heal 'wounds' of J&K people.<p>The PDP won the three seats of Pulwama, Tral and Kupwara -- all in the valley -- in the elections which was its worst performance since its inception.</p><p>The National Conference emerged the winner, securing 42 out of the 90 seats. </p>