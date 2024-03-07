PM Modi's Srinagar rally ignites hope of peace, progress & development

Srinagar: The mood, both inside and outside the Bakshi Stadium, – the venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Srinagar was jubilant and there was excitement, anticipation and a fervent sense of unity on Thursday as people from across Kashmir converged to attend the PM's first address in Kashmir since 2019.
As the sun cast its golden rays over the sprawling stadium, flags fluttered proudly, emblazoned with symbols of the nation's aspirations. People in the attendance shared smiles and exchanged greetings, bound by a common thread of optimism and belief in the power of democracy.
Bakshi Stadium had been turned into a security fortress with thousands inside and outside the stadium. The atmosphere was festive as many people clicked selfies in the stands to mark the occasion.
For decades Kashmir remained in the grips of unrest and uncertainty but this time each person hoped for a better future for themselves and their loved ones.
“I had come all the way from Kupwara in north Kashmir to listen to Modi. Our land has witnessed pain and suffering for too long. The visit symbolizes a chance of renewal, a chance for Kashmir's voice to be heard,” Altaf Ahmad Dar, a student, told DH.
He said Kashmir yearns for a future where children play freely, unburdened by the shadows of the past.
His views were echoed by Aliya, a housewife from Srinagar, who was also among the attendees at the rally. “In the shadows of conflict, we seek rays of peace and Modi’s visit offers a glimpse of hope amidst the turmoil. We welcome the PM with open hearts, hoping it will herald a new era of peace, progress and prosperity in Kashmir,” she said.
PM Modi took the stage amid thunderous applause and cheers, the renewed hopes and inspirations in the hearts of the crowd was apparent. With words resonating with hope and determination, PM Modi spoke of a vision that saw a nation united in its pursuit of progress and prosperity.
This was PM's first visit to Kashmir since the BJP-led Centre abrogated Article 370, which had given a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated it into Union territories on August 5, 2019.
(Published 07 March 2024, 09:02 IST)