PM Modi's Srinagar rally ignites hope of peace, progress & development

Srinagar: The mood, both inside and outside the Bakshi Stadium, – the venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Srinagar was jubilant and there was excitement, anticipation and a fervent sense of unity on Thursday as people from across Kashmir converged to attend the PM's first address in Kashmir since 2019.

As the sun cast its golden rays over the sprawling stadium, flags fluttered proudly, emblazoned with symbols of the nation's aspirations. People in the attendance shared smiles and exchanged greetings, bound by a common thread of optimism and belief in the power of democracy.

Bakshi Stadium had been turned into a security fortress with thousands inside and outside the stadium. The atmosphere was festive as many people clicked selfies in the stands to mark the occasion.