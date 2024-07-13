Home
Police action against clerics in Anantnag over 'inflammatory' remarks

The clerics were identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Veeri and Abdul Rashid Dawood.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 July 2024, 16:02 IST

Comments

Srinagar: Two clerics have been "bound down" in Anantnag district for allegedly using inflammatory language targeting a specific community, police said on Saturday.

The clerics were identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Veeri and Abdul Rashid Dawood.

The remarks made were brought to the attention of the Anantnag Police, which promptly initiated proceedings against the two, a police officer said Bounding down entails the accused must give an undertaking that they will indulge in good conduct and refrain from committing any offence.

The officer urged the public to report any instance of hate speech or inflammatory language to the authorities immediately.

Published 13 July 2024, 16:02 IST
