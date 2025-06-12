Police in Jammu nab 3 men, beat in public for firing gunshots at criminal

<p>Jammu: Three people involved in a recent firing incident were arrested and beaten by police in full public view while being taken to police station here, a video that showed up on social media Wednesday revealed.</p>.<p>The video, purported to have been shot in the Gangyal area of the city, sparked a debate over the beating by canes, with some on social media terming it as police excess.</p>.Searches under way after villagers report suspicious movement in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba.<p>Police have not come out with any statement over the incident so far.</p>.<p>The three have been accused of firing gunshots and wounding another recently released criminal, Paramjeet Singh, at Gangyal chowk. </p>