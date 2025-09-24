Karnataka government orders 600 vacant posts of nursing officials to be filled on priority

<p>Bengaluru: The state government has ordered the filling of 600 vacant posts of nursing officers to make treatment more accessible to patients. </p>.<p>The vacant posts are being filled on the condition that these 600 positions will immediately cease to exist once the posts filled by permanent employees. </p>.<p>The recruitment of the employees will be done without taking into consideration their previous stint in the department. The government has also ordered to make sure there are no legal implications for direct employment in the future.</p>.Over 40 nursing students clash in senior-junior row in Bengaluru's Avalahalli.<p>The secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department must submit the list of requirements for the officers and the details of the district hospital before employing them to the government.</p>.<p>The vacant posts will be filled on a priority basis. Each staff nurse will be paid Rs 24,395, including Rs 17,435 basic and ESI facilities.</p>.<p>The government has also ordered the employment of 1205 Primary Health Safety Officials and 300 Inspection officers. Along with it, 400 junior lab assistants and 400 pharmacist positions are to be filled on a contract basis for one year.</p>