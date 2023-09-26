Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Raid on terror suspect's house in Jammu

The counter-insurgency wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police searched the house of Mohd Iqbal at Peer Bagh locality of Sunjwan in the early hours and confiscated a mobile phone and two SIM cards for examination, they said.
Last Updated 26 September 2023, 05:57 IST

Follow Us

The Special Investigation Agency (SIA) on Tuesday carried out a raid on the house of a former terrorist associate on the outskirts of Jammu, officials said.

The counter-insurgency wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police searched the house of Mohd Iqbal at Peer Bagh locality of Sunjwan in the early hours and confiscated a mobile phone and two SIM cards for examination, they said.

The officials said that Iqbal, originally a resident of village Khor in Mahore Tehsil of Reasi district, was a former terrorist associate and the raid was conducted on the suspicion that he still has connections with terrorists.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 26 September 2023, 05:57 IST)
India NewsSIAJammu and Kashmir

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT