<p>Novelist S L Bhyrappa, who died on Wednesday, once lamented that he lost three years of service, due to a problem in his date of birth (DoB).</p><p>In his autobiography 'Bitti', Bhyrappa had stated that he was actually born on July 26, 1934, but one of his uncles changed it to August 20, 1931, to facilitate early entry to a job.</p><p>"Even though I had completed KLS education (examination) at the age of 11, I was not eligible for the job of a government school teacher. Ramanna spoke to the headmaster in Baguru school and gave his date of birth to me, so that I will be officially eligible in just another four years," he has written.</p><p>He further writes, "When I was appearing for the SSLC exam, I thought of rectifying the date of birth. But, that needed a document from the Taluk Office, attested by the Amaldar. It also demanded a fine amount of Rs 5. As I was not in a position to arrange that amount. I dropped the idea".</p>