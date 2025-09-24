<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off two new Vande Bharat Express trains from Rajasthan connecting national capital on September 25. </p><p>The PM will virtually flag off the Jodhpur–Delhi Cantt and Bikaner–Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat trains from Banswara, Rajasthan. </p><p>In addition, the PM will also flag off a new train from Udaipur to Chandigarh.</p><p> Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will be present at Jodhpur Railway Station.</p><p>Jodhpur–Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat will start regular operations from September 27. </p><p>Operating six days a week, the train covers the distance from Jodhpur to Delhi in 8 hours, stopping at 8 stations along the way.</p><p><strong>Bikaner–Delhi Vande Bharat :</strong> </p><p>The new Vande Bharat train will reduce travel time to around 6 hours 15 minutes. Currently, five trains run between Bikaner and Delhi, taking 7 to 11.5 hours. Key stops include Ratangarh, Churu, and Rewari. From Sept 28, the this train will start regular service. </p><p>The each train will have 8 coaches: 7 Chair Car coaches and 1 Executive Class coach. With a total capacity of 608 seats, the Executive Class has 52 seats, while Chair Car coaches have 44–78 seats each.</p><p>Passengers will enjoy modern facilities such as Wi-Fi, mobile charging points, comfortable seating, bio-toilets, and a pantry car.</p><p>The new semi-high-speed trains will be operated and maintained by the North Western Railway (NWR) zone. </p><p> "Bikaner–Delhi Vande Bharat Express will enhance regional connectivity, improve passenger travel experience, and contribute to boosting local economies by improving access to the national capital for business and tourism," Gaurav Govil, Divisional Railway Manager, Bikaner Division, North Western Railway, said. </p><p>"Since there is a demand for Vande Bharat Express from Bikaner to Delhi, the railwayas finally fufilled the public needs. There are lot of business men keep travelling between Bikaner and Delhi. The new train will be boon to them," Govil said. </p><p><strong>Udaipur–Chandigarh Train</strong></p><p>This train will operate twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, departing Udaipur at 4:05 PM and reaching Chandigarh at 9:50 AM the next day. The return journey (Train No. 20990, Chandigarh–Udaipur City) will start from Chandigarh every Thursday and Sunday at 11:20 AM, reaching Udaipur at 5:25 AM the following day.</p>