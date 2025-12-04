Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Rehabilitation of J&K’s disturbance-hit businesses crawls at 12% despite massive economic losses

Only 7,752 of the 64,029 disturbed accounts have been covered under the financial relief package so far
Last Updated : 04 December 2025, 07:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 December 2025, 07:59 IST
India NewsIndiaJammu and Kashmir

Follow us on :

Follow Us