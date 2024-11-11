Responsibility of law and order rests with Centre: J&K Speaker

<p>Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather on Monday said the law and order machinery in the Union Territory is under the control of the Centre.</p><p>"Law and order is not a state subject (as Jammu and Kashmir is a Union Territory), but it is under the control of the Centre," Rather told reporters on the sidelines of a folk music event.</p>.Omar Abdullah begins work from J&K winter capital.<p>Rather was responding to a query on the rising incidents of violence in Jammu and Kashmir since the National Conference (NC) government took charge in the middle of October.</p><p>The NC leader also said that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has asked the law and order machinery to be vigilant in order to stop such incidents.</p>