<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nepal">Nepal </a>is witnessing a wave of protests after the government imposed a ban on popular social media platforms. The ban triggered widespread unrest that has forced Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/k-p-sharma-oli">KP Sharma Oli</a> to resign from the post. </p><p>Not only this, President Ramchandra Paudel has also resigned and the Himalayan country is in the middle of a Constitutional crisis.<br><br>On September 5, the Nepal government blocked access to 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube, and X. But why? </p><p>The government cited social media platforms' failure to comply with new registration requirements under a digital regulation framework. The move was seen by many, especially the younger generation - the GenZs. They saw it as a step that restricted free speech and deepened public distrust toward political leadership which is already under scrutiny for corruption and economic mismanagement.</p><p>Within days or saying hours would be more appropriate, protests spread across Nepal, with students, activists, and common citizens joining each other on streets against what they viewed as censorship and authoritarianism. The demonstrations became ugly on September 8 protesters attempting to storm the Parliament building in Kathmandu. Police fired tear gas and live rounds and at least 19 people lost their lives, and more than 100 were injured, as per <em>Reuters</em> news agency reports. </p><p>This is being seen as one of the deadliest crackdowns in the country's recent history. As per local reports, curfews have been imposed in several cities, including Kathmandu, Birgunj, Bhairahawa, Butwal, Pokhara, Itahari, and Damak, as authorities struggle to contain the unrest.</p><p>Government finally reversed its decision and lifted the ban after an emergency cabinet meeting on September 9 but not before facing mounting public anger and international concern. Even after this, protests did not end and demonstrators continued to target government officials, and politicians. Nepal's <em>The Himalayan Times</em>, in <a href="https://thehimalayantimes.com/kathmandu/gen-z-protesters-enter-federal-parliament-building">a report</a> mentions, 'Demonstrators from the ongoing Gen Z-led movement have reportedly entered the Federal Parliament building on Tuesday, intensifying protests that erupted in response to Monday's police crackdown.'<br><br>It was not only the government's ban on social media and protests that happened at a brisk pace. The political fallout was also swift. Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigned on September 8, citing moral responsibility for the loss of lives in Police action. Agriculture minister Ram Nath Adhikari and Health Minister Pradip Paudel also stepped down, along with members of the coalition government. And finally, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli also tendered his resignation. Oli was under immense pressure from both citizens and his political allies in the Parliament. While resigning, Oli called for calm while urging leaders across parties to find a path forward.<br><br>These 'GenZ' demonstrations are also the result of the continuous frustrations of Nepalese youth. The younger generation is more vocal against corruption, unemployment, and zero political accountability. Political observers note that the unrest also highlights generational divide and dissatisfaction with entrenched governance. There has been no real political stability in the country ever since the end of monarchy. Since 2008, the Himalayan nation has seen more than 10 governments.</p><p>Other countries are also keeping a close eye on the developments. </p><p>India, Nepal's closest neighbour, expressed condolences for the victims of the police action on September 8 and urged restraint from all parties. </p><p>Other neighboring powers are closely monitoring developments, and are aware of the potential regional ripple effects.</p><p>Though the government has lifted the social media ban and announced reforms, the crisis has definitely exposed a democracy that is fragile and grappling with rapid societal change.</p><p>The coming few weeks will be very crucial in determining whether Nepal's political establishment, especially the new Prime Minister and President, can rebuild trust, or whether this moment will mark the beginning of yet another tectonic change, the biggest after the removal of monarchy. </p><p>The country is in dire need of political stability and this is the least that the country's leadership can do for its people. </p>