<p>Kyiv: More than 20 civilians were killed in a Russian airstrike on a village in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday, calling for Kyiv's allies to increase pressure on Moscow to end its war in Ukraine.</p><p>"Directly on people. Ordinary civilians. At the very moment when pensions were being disbursed," he wrote on X.</p><p>"The world must not remain silent. The world must not remain idle. A response is needed from the United States. A response is needed from Europe. A response is needed from the G20."</p>