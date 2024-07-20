Retired Pakistani army men or highly trained terrorists likely involved in recent Jammu attacks: Report

Precise firing, binocular fitted M-4 US carbines and Chinese steel core bullets have indicated that the terrorists involved in the recent Jammu attacks could be retired army personnel of the Pakistan Army of Special Service Group (SSG) or highly-trained terrorists in guerilla warfare, officials of the intelligence department said, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

A senior police official confirmed the statements of the intelligence agencies, but on the condition of anonymity.

According to the publication's report, the officer said, "Though we could not confirm with certainty that there are some former Pak army regulars among the terrorists, the guerilla warfare tactics being employed by the terrorists in recent attacks in Jammu strongly indicate that they are not commoners carrying firearms."

Used by Pakistani terrorists for the first time when an Army truck was ambushed in Tota Gali area of Poonch, defence gadgets like M-4 carbines and the Chinese steel bullets had on April 20, 2023, claimed the lives of five Indian soldiers.

According to the publication's report, the officer said, "They either seem to be former Pakistani army regulars or terrorists well-trained in guerilla warfare. We are facing battle-hardened terrorists equipped with sophisticated weaponry in the dense jungles."

The M-4 carbine is an assault rifles which was developed in the 1980s by the United States. Considered as a shortened version of the M16A2 assault rifle, it was also a main infantry service rifle for the US defence forces, then.

Having deep penetration and armour-piercing capabilities, the Chinese steel core bullet is a cartridge with a core made of pure steel, surrounded by a coating of metal jacket.