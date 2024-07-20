Retired Pakistani army men or highly trained terrorists likely involved in recent Jammu attacks: Report

Precise firing, binocular fitted M-4 US carbines and Chinese steel core bullets have indicated that the terrorists involved in the recent Jammu attacks could be retired army personnel of the Pakistan Army of Special Service Group (SSG) or highly-trained terrorists in guerilla warfare, officials of the intelligence department said, according to a report by Hindustan Times.
A senior police official confirmed the statements of the intelligence agencies, but on the condition of anonymity.
According to the publication's report, the officer said, "Though we could not confirm with certainty that there are some former Pak army regulars among the terrorists, the guerilla warfare tactics being employed by the terrorists in recent attacks in Jammu strongly indicate that they are not commoners carrying firearms."
Used by Pakistani terrorists for the first time when an Army truck was ambushed in Tota Gali area of Poonch, defence gadgets like M-4 carbines and the Chinese steel bullets had on April 20, 2023, claimed the lives of five Indian soldiers.
According to the publication's report, the officer said, "They either seem to be former Pakistani army regulars or terrorists well-trained in guerilla warfare. We are facing battle-hardened terrorists equipped with sophisticated weaponry in the dense jungles."
The M-4 carbine is an assault rifles which was developed in the 1980s by the United States. Considered as a shortened version of the M16A2 assault rifle, it was also a main infantry service rifle for the US defence forces, then.
Having deep penetration and armour-piercing capabilities, the Chinese steel core bullet is a cartridge with a core made of pure steel, surrounded by a coating of metal jacket.
According to Hindustan Times, Dr S P Vaid, former Director General of Police said, "The current situation developing in the Jammu region is a matter of serious concern. Immediate action is the need of the hour. Reportedly some Pakistan Army regulars are guiding these terrorist groups along with some of the local terrorists of Jammu region, who had earlier crossed across and settled in Pakistan."
Some intelligence reports have hinted that suspected terrorists have figured out a way to transport weapons left behind by the US in Afghanistan, into Jammu and Kashmir by infiltration via Pakistan.
The southern area of the Pir Panjal mountains which divides the Jammu and Kashmir region, has in the last two years seen an increase in terror activity.
The Indian Army has taken measures for the nation's safety and sent more soldiers to the region, modernised its units and built a much more stronger intelligence network for anti-terror operations.
The security forces along with the Army have moved a strict vigil onto Jammu, Rajouri, Reasi, Kathua and Poonch districts which have become a common and clear targets for and by the Pakistan-based terrorist groups.
Five Army personnel lost their lives, and another was seriously injured after their vehicle caught fire following a terrorist attack on April 20, 2023, in the Bhata Dhurian area under Poonch district.
On June 9, 2024, the Reasi terror attack occurred when the terrorists ambushed a bus carrying pilgrims from Shiv Khori to Katra. The sudden attack turned the serene journey into a nightmare as gunfire erupted, causing the bus to veer off the road and plunge into a deep gorge.
Five Army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer, were killed, and as many were injured on July 8 when heavily armed terrorists ambushed a patrolling party in the remote Machedi area, Kathua.
Two Army personnel were injured in a gunfight with terrorists in a remote forest village in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on July 18, following a search by the security forces in the region after four soldiers were killed in a deadly terrorist attack.
The attack was carried out by heavily-armed terrorists from the Pakistan-based banned outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). The Kashmir Tigers, a JeM shadow group, claimed responsibility for the assault, marking it the third major terror incident in the Jammu region.