SC upholds Article 370 for J&K: What it means for state's elections

The Supreme Court issued its decision on a slew of petitions challenging the repeal of the Article 370 provisions on Monday (December 11).

According to top government sources, Jammu and Kashmir will be granted complete statehood as a union territory following the elections, reported News18.

Sources told the publication,“The government has no issue in restoring the statehood for Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). It was withdrawn at the time of abrogation of Article 370 over legal and technical issues.”

They went on to say that their laws were different from the rest of the country. There was previously no provision for the Indian Penal Code (IPC) or for women's property rights; labour laws were also not on par with the rest of India, they added.

There was no provision for those who came from Pakistan after 1947 to become members of the panchayat or to participate in voting, they added. They added that power was transferred to the Lieutenant-General and the Central government in order to level J&K with the rest of the nation. The statehood can be given, after the reforms, they said.

While unanimously supporting the Union government's decision to reorganize J&K and to repeal Article 370, which granted the former state special status, the Supreme Court also ordered the government to promptly restore statehood to the Union Territory and hold elections to elect a new assembly by September 2024.