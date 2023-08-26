Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Search operation launched after suspicious movement near LoC in Poonch

The search operation by the army and police was launched in Chamrer and Gangna Top in the Buflaiz sector.
Last Updated 26 August 2023, 05:42 IST

Follow Us

Security forces on Saturday launched a search operation in a forested area after detecting suspicious movement near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

The search operation by the army and police was launched in Chamrer and Gangna Top in the Buflaiz sector around 6 am, they said.

The search parties fired a few rounds in the Chamrer forest area on observing some suspicious movement but there was no retaliation from the other side, the officials said.

Reinforcements have been rushed to the area for conducting a thorough search operation, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 26 August 2023, 05:42 IST)
India NewsIndian ArmyJammu and KashmirPoonchLoC

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT