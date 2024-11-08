2-3 militants believed trapped as anti-terror ops continue in J&K's Sopore

<p>Two to three militants were believed to be trapped in Jammu and Kashmir's Panipora Sopore area of Baramulla as security forces continued operations on Friday, news agency <em>PTI</em> reported.</p>.<p>Earlier, two village defence guards (VDGs) were reportedly <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/two-village-defence-guards-shot-dead-by-militants-in-jammu-and-kashmirs-kishtwar-3267127">shot dead</a> by militants after being kidnapped from their homes in the hilly Kishtwar district of Jammu region on Thursday.</p><p><em>More details to follow...</em></p>