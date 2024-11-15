Home
Separate railway division to come up in Jammu: Union minister Jitendra Singh

Singh also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally monitoring the progress of the railway infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 22:32 IST

RailwaysJammu and KashmirJitendra Singh

